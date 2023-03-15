A big Fatal 5 Way for the WWE NXT North American Title has been announced for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight’s NXT show saw NXT North American Champion Wes Lee prepare to defend his title in another Open Challenge until a brawl broke out among potential challengers, and the title defense never happened. The NXT Anonymous Twitter account later caught Lee arguing backstage with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, with Lee insisting he still has to prove himself, but Michael saying Lee has already proved everything he needs to.

Lee then asked for 10 of NXT’s best Superstars at Stand & Deliver. Michaels said he would meet him half-way and book a Fatal 5 Way with the title on the line. Michaels then said Lee can pick his 4 opponents. The segment ended with Lee and Michaels hugging.

It was interesting while NXT was still on the air as WWE billed this as a Fatal 5 Way Open Challenge, while Michaels told Lee he gets to pick the other competitors. However, the WWE website posted their official preview and the match is billed as a Fatal 5 Way with Lee picking the opponents.

“Now, instead of the madness of an Open Challenge, Lee will handpick his four opponents for the match in what is sure to be his greatest test yet,” WWE wrote.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title. More participants will qualify soon.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

4 opponents to be picked by the champion vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

