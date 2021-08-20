Another big name is reportedly headed to AEW soon.

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is expected to sign with AEW in the near future. Flair asked for his WWE release earlier this month, and received it on August 3.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that sources close to AEW, that would be alerted t such things, have noted that a “new major AEW acquisition” is coming into the company soon, on the heels of the deals for CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Punk’s AEW signing is expected to be announced on AEW Rampage tonight, and Bryan is rumored to debut on September 22 during the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite in New York City.

It was recently reported that The Nature Boy does not have a non-compete clause with WWE, which means he is free to appear for any other promotion right now. He appeared at AAA’s TripleMania pay-per-view last weekend, and has been announced for the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view on August 29.

It’s believed that Flair is the “new major AEW acquisition” coming in, but that has not been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more.

