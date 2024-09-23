Mick Foley has re-signed a new WWE Legends deal.

When exactly he signed on the dotted line to re-up with his WWE Legends deal is not clear, however “The Hardcore Legend” did so at some point in the recent past.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend has not appeared on television for the company in any real capacity in quite some time, however per the terms of a WWE Legends deal, the company will continue including his name and likeness on video games, action figures, t-shirts and other merchandise.

