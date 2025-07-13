– The plan is for the Women’s Battle Royal to go on second-to-last at WWE Evolution tonight. As noted, the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley match for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will open the show, and IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship is expected to close the show.

– Torrie Wilson and Jacqueline were among the special guests who appeared during the ‘Countdown to WWE Evolution’ 2025 pre-show on Sunday evening.

– Despite reports to the contrary, there were no plans for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on GUNTHER or Bill Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. There were reports claiming WWE originally planned for Rollins to cash in his briefcase later in the show after his own match against LA Knight, but due to the injury he suffered, he wasn’t able to do so. That is not the case, as WWE has had GUNTHER’s plans for WWE SummerSlam 2025 locked in before the show this weekend, and Rollins was not part of the equation.

– Ric Flair surfaced on social media to share a statement ahead of tonight’s WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event. “The Nature Boy” gave credit to The Four Horsewomen for starting the women’s revolution in WWE, and mentioned Alexa Bliss is his favorite.

“Congrats to all the women participating in the Women’s Evolution matches tonight! This is the first time this has taken place since 2018! It will be a night to showcase all of the talented women in WWE,” Flair wrote via X. “‘The Queen’ Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) started the Women’s Revolution and look where they are now! In my opinion, their greatness, talent, dedication, and commitment to being the best in the business has put the male talent on notice. Congratulations! I have enjoyed every minute of knowing you and watching you perform. Kick ass tonight, ladies! Oh, and it would be remiss of me if I didn’t mention my favorite—Alexa Bliss. WOOOOO!”

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared footage of Stephanie McMahon behind-the-scenes at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., talking with himself and other WWE executives before the WWE Evolution 2 premium live event got off-and-running on Sunday.