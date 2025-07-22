TNA Wrestling has announced that new X-Division Champion Leon Slater will appear live on the July 24th edition of TNA iMPACT, which will be broadcast live just days after Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Slater made headlines at Slammiversary by defeating Moose to capture the X-Division Title. With the win, he officially became the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history.

Following the match, Slater was met backstage by AJ Styles. The former X-Division standout congratulated him and praised both the division’s legacy and Slater’s role as its future in his first TNA appearance in 11 years.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s special live episode of TNA iMPACT:

* Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

* Jeff Hardy & Joe Hendry Concert

* The Elegance Brand vs. The IInspiration & TBA

* TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater to speak

* TNA Knockouts Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne to speak

Check back here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.