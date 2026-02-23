The lineup for tonight’s WWE Raw continues to take shape.

Heading into the Monday, February 23, 2026 episode of the weekly WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix prime time program, a new segment has been announced for what is a stacked “go-home” episode for this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event.

Now confirmed for the 2/23 episode of Raw on Netflix from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. is an appearance by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

“With a lot on his plate, what will World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk say TONIGHT on WWE Raw,” WWE wrote in their social media announcement.

Previously advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw show in Atlanta is a special tribute to “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, the television return of “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, as well as Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania 42 announcement.

Additionally, in-ring action scheduled for the show this evening includes Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri, Iyo Sky vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kairi Sane in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. O.G. El Grande Americano in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

