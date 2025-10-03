The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

Heading into the October 3 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand program, WWE has confirmed the addition of another big segment for the show.

Now confirmed for the show tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network is a contract signing for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship showdown between Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer.

In other advertised action this evening, Damien Priest will take on an opponent yet-to-be announced, while Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will join forces with Randy Orton to take on The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from the WWE Raw brand in the main event of the show.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs live tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio at 8/7c on the USA Network for fans in the United States and Netflix for international viewers.

