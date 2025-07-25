The lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown continues to grow.

Ahead of the second-to-last episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025, WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will appear to address his WrestleMania rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As noted, WWE will honor the life and career of Hulk Hogan on tonight’s show in a big way as well, with multiple legends scheduled to appear, including B. Brian Blair, Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, Gerald Briscoe and Ted DiBiase, among others.

Additionally scheduled for the show this evening is The Wyatt Sicks vs. Rey Fenix & Anrade for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez, as well as appearances by Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

