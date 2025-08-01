The lineup for the final stop on the road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, WWE updated the preview on the official company website for the August 1, 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which emanates from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Now confirmed for the two-hour blue brand prime time program this evening, which takes place just 24 hours before the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, is Jimmy Uso vs. Talla Tonga.

From WWE.com:

Jimmy Uso battles Talla Tonga on the SmackDown before SummerSlam Jimmy Uso goes head to head with Talla Tonga tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Previously announced for the 8/1 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown:

* Jelly Roll will appear

* John Cena & Cody Rhodes appear

* Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

* Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega (WWE Women’s U.S. Title)

* Los Garza (c) vs. TBA (AAA Tag Title Open Challenge)

