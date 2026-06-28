Add another spoiler to the list.

In addition to late AEW Forbidden Door 2026 spoilers and backstage news we published here on the website ahead of tonight’s joint-promotion pay-per-view event at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., another spoiler has come to light.

According to one source, AEW is reportedly set to debut a new-look steel cage at tonight’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The promotion has prepared a redesigned cage specifically for the event. The new structure is said to feature a more circular design rather than the traditional square layout. The cage will extend beyond just the ring, enclosing part of the ringside area inside the barricades to create a larger battleground for the match.

The new cage is expected to be showcased during tonight’s featured steel cage bout, which will see MJF and Mark Briscoe captain opposing teams in one of the night’s marquee attractions.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage from San Jose, CA.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)