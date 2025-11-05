Another spoiler has surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

As the road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 in December continues tonight in “The Sunshine State” via the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT is live on The CW Network at 8/7c with a stacked show.

Heading into the November 4 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program, WWE released a digital exclusive segment with TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry.

In the video, Hendry is seen talking to someone on the phone in a stairwell.

“Anywhere. Anytime. Any show,” Hendry begins in the conversation to the mystery person on the phone seen in the digital exclusive segment (see video below). “Look, you know how this works,” he added. “If they say my name, I will appear, and yes, I’ve been hearing what the fans are saying and anything’s possible.”

Hendry continued, “I mean it worked right here in NXT, Royal Rumble [and] WrestleMania. I’m thinking about NXT tonight. If someone says my name, I will appear, and I’m gonna have something to say.”

In addition to the Joe Hendry tease, WWE has announced Ethan Page and Chelsea Green’s “Muy Grande Championship Celebration” to commemorate their AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championship victory from over the weekend, Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars, as well as the start of the NXT Women’s Speed Championship Tournament, with first round action including Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley and Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair.

Confirmed as the opening match for the 11/4 installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program is the advertised six-woman tag-team match, which features Fatal Influence trio Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid squaring off against the three-woman team of Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame and Lola Vice.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.