Although CM Punk has said he’s done with Drew McIntyre and moving onto setting his sights on capturing gold, that does not appear to be the case.

Not yet, anyways.

Ahead of the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw in Denver, CO. tonight, Monday, September 2, 2024, Wrestle Votes is reporting that the Punk and McIntyre rivalry will continue.

The post was cryptic in nature, but noted that tonight will be a “tough night to be a $0.50 bracelet.”

As seen at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 this past Saturday at Uber Arena, “The Best in the World” conquered “The Scottish Warrior” in their Strap Match and retrieved the bracelet that McIntyre stole from him, which contained the names of his wife and dog.

