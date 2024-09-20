Another spoiler has surfaced regarding tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the sophomore installment of WWE SmackDown on USA Network this evening, Friday, September 20, from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, a spoiler has surfaced regarding a rematch advertised for the show.

Reports have surfaced claiming the scheduled Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews II bout for the two-hour WWE on USA Friday night blue brand program will go similar to the first one.

Apparently the plan for Vinci-Crews II is for it to be a fast upset with Crews catching Vinci off-guard for an unexpected victory.

As noted, there are many detractors behind-the-scenes in WWE for the creative for Giovanni Vinci’s new character. Regardless, it appears WWE is going “double or nothing” with Giovanni Vinci’s new direction tonight on SmackDown.

After a less than stellar debut, @VinciWWE looks to right his wrongs when he takes on @WWEApollo again TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/vGF9KGGZ2i — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2024

