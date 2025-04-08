The Death Riders and The Corrs will do battle this Wednesday night.

On Tuesday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to make some announcements regarding the post-AEW Dynasty 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX.

As noted, Kris Statlander vs. Thunder Rosa in an Owen Hart Cup bout with “Timeless” Toni Storm on guest commentary was announced for the April 9 episode from Baltimore, MD.

In another update, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling took to X once again on Tuesday evening to confirm the addition of Samoa Joe & HOOK from The Corrs taking on Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta from The Death Riders in tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.