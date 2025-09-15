The latest tease for the return of “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry has arrived.

A new episode of Being The Elite dropped on September 15, featuring Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks receiving a package containing a knife and a note that reads, “For the next time you want to stab me in the back.”

Prior to this week’s episode of BTE, the last show featured a scene where Jackson ignored a phone call from Perry.

Perry has shared multiple recent knife-related posts on his Instagram page, including images of knives he made from tree bark.

The 9/15 edition of Being The Elite also included scenes of The Young Bucks having some fun with the full share of the $500,000 they earned with The Death Riders last week, which saw Jon Moxley give them the entire bag.

Watch “Being The Elite: Gambling $500k On Slots” via the YouTube player embedded below.