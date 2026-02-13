Could a special appearance be lined up for WWE’s “Grandest Stage of Them All?”

During a recent appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily (see video below), popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed reflected on his surprising WWE cameo last year and teased the possibility of an in-ring return at WrestleMania 42.

Speed made headlines at Royal Rumble 2025, where he shockingly entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match as a replacement for Akira Tozawa.

The cameo wasn’t just a quick appearance, either.

He managed to eliminate Otis before being flattened by a thunderous spear from Bron Breakker, which ultimately sent him packing.

It was chaotic.

It was viral.

Looking back on the experience, Speed addressed whether fans might see him lace up the boots again, potentially as soon as WrestleMania season this April.

“Man, I don’t know,” he said. “I mean, We got WrestleMania coming up, so you may be seeing me in there, you may be not.”

He continued, “I’m just not trying to get beat up. But, we’ll see, we’ll see. I got beat up too much times. I can’t, my body can’t take that anymore.”

While he stopped short of confirming anything, the tease alone is enough to spark speculation about a potential WrestleMania 42 cameo.

Whether he’s serious or just stirring the pot, Speed has already proven he’s willing to step into the chaos.

Now it’s just a matter of whether he’s willing to take another spear.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE WrestleMania 42 results coverage.