The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Scotland continues to take shape.

WWE Raw returns at 4/3c on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday, March 24, 2025, and on Sunday, some new additions to the card were announced.

Adam Pearce surfaced on social media on Sunday morning with a breaking news video, where he announced a new championship contest and other updates for the 3/24 Raw in Glasgow.

Now confirmed for Monday afternoon’s show is Bron Breakker vs. Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable.

Previously announced for the show is John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof once again, Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso and a mystery partner will battle A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, plus CM Punk will speak live.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre is rumored for a Scottish homecoming on the 3/24 episode.

Make sure to join us here on Monday afternoon at 4/3c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Glasgow, Scotland.