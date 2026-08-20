A major championship match has been announced for AEW All In: London.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Brodido revealed that they will defend the AEW World Trios Championships at the pay-per-view later this month.

With several potential challengers surrounding the champions during the segment, Page opened the door for any trio to step up and challenge them for the titles.

AEW All In: London takes place on Sunday, August 30 from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London 2026 Results coverage.