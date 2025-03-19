The lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Ahead of the Wednesday, March 19 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS and MAX prime time program, which emanates from Omaha, Nebraska this evening, a new title tilt has been announced for the show.

Joining the lineup for the 3/19 show is Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship.

The match has been built up on AEW programming for the past several weeks in various backstage segments.

Also scheduled for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in Omaha is the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament Final with “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Mark Davis vs. Ricochet, an AEW World Championship Street Fight with Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope, as well as Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander.

