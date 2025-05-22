The lineup for this Sunday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

During the May 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, a new title tilt was made official for AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, which goes down this Sunday, May 25, in Glendale, Arizona.

Now confirmed for the 5/25 PPV event at the Desert Diamond Arena is Kazuchika Okada vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the AEW Continental Championship.

“The Rainmaker” called out “Speedball” on the AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Later in the show, the match was officially announced.

