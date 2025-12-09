The lineup for this coming weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show continues to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw on December 8, a new title tilt was officially announced for this Saturday night’s show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will defend their WWE World Tag-Team Championships against the team of WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater at the 12/13 special event.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be headlined by John Cena’s WWE retirement match against the winner of “The Last Time is Now” tournament, GUNTHER.

Will GUNTHER personally end the career of another first-ballot WWE Hall of Fame legend the same way he did Bill Goldberg on a past installment of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Find out next Saturday night, December 13, live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., when GUNTHER vs. John Cena kicks things off as the opening match of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at 8/7c on Peacock.

Also advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/13 is Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/13 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results.