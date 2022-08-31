Another big title unification bout has been added to the WWE NXT Worlds Collide event.

Tonight’s Worlds Collide go-home edition of NXT 2.0 saw Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend win a six-person match over Fallon Henley and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Later in the show, Gallus (The Coffey Brothers, Wolfgang) defeat The Diamond Mine (Damon Kemp, NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers) in six-man action after a distraction by Roderick Strong at ringside. After the six-man match, Pretty Deadly rushed the ring and teamed with Gallus to beat down The Diamond Mine. Jensen and Briggs then ran down to help The Diamond Mine, and this led to the whole locker room emptying out as a massive brawl continued in the ring and at ringside.

WWE then officially announced NXT Tag Team Champions Julius Creed and Brutus Creed of The Diamond Mine vs. Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs and Jensen.

NXT Worlds Collide is scheduled to air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this coming Sunday, September 4. The thirty-minute Pre-show will air at 3:30pm ET via Peacock, the WWE Network, and WWE Digital pages. The main Worlds Collide card will then begin at 4pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network. This is the day after the WWE Clash at The Castle event from Cardiff, Wales. Worlds Collide will see NXT 2.0 and NXT UK Superstars do battle as the company prepares to launch NXT Europe in 2023, which will bring the end of the NXT UK brand.

Below is the current announced Worlds Collide card, along with related shots from tonight’s go-home show:

Champion vs. Champion Title Unification Match

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Triple Threat Title Unification Match

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura

Fatal 4 Way Title Unification Elimination Match

NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c)

The locker room is clearing out! We've got a brawl on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/T93XdZsqTP — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on NXT Worlds Collide.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.