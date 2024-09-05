Another AEW and TNA Wrestling inter-promotional match has been announced for the relaunching of Maple Leaf Pro.

Ahead of the two-night special events on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, a showdown between former TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita has been announced for night one.

Previously announced for the show is Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Gisele Shaw and Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal in WWE.

Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis will serve as the commentary duo for the promotion.