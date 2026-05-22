It appears increasingly likely that Ludwig Kaiser will be allowed to continue traveling for WWE while his legal situation plays out.

According to newly filed court documents, Kaiser’s attorney submitted a supplemental version of the motion requesting permission for the WWE star to travel both out of the state of Florida and internationally. The updated filing notes that the prosecution does not plan to oppose the request.

The filing states the following:

“Since the initial filing of the Motion to Travel, undersigned counsel communicated with Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch, who indicated no objection to this motion.”

The motion then concludes with the following request:

“WHEREFORE, for the foregoing reasons, the Defendant respectfully requests this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally.”

The development is significant given Kaiser’s upcoming scheduled appearance in Mexico later this month. WWE storylines currently have Kaiser portraying El Grande Americano, and he is slated to face the “Original” El Grande Americano, Chad Gable, in a Mask vs. Mask match at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30.

The bout has been promoted as the climax of the ongoing feud between the two.

As noted earlier this week, Kaiser, real name Marcel Barthel, was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged incident that took place on April 24 at his apartment complex in downtown Orlando, Florida.

According to the police report, another resident claimed Kaiser and a female companion were acting “uncontrollably intimate” while inside an elevator, allegedly kissing aggressively. The alleged victim stated he told the pair to “please have some manners” after exiting the elevator, which reportedly led to a physical altercation.

Authorities claim the victim was punched multiple times and shoved to the ground.

Police later identified Kaiser as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the apartment complex. The alleged victim subsequently identified Kaiser from a six-person photo lineup.

After reportedly learning about the warrant on May 19 while in Mexico for work-related obligations, Kaiser returned to Orlando the following day and turned himself in to authorities.

He later posted a $1,000 bond. Court records reportedly list fellow WWE star Gunther as the depositor.

So far, WWE has not publicly commented on the situation, and there has been no indication regarding any possible internal disciplinary action.

Kaiser’s full motion for travel permission reads as follows:

“The Defendant, MARCEL BARTHEL, by and through his undersigned attorney, hereby moves this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally, and as grounds therefore states as follows: On May 19, 2026, the Defendant, Marcel Barthel, became aware of a warrant for his arrest for allegedly assaulting another resident of his apartment complex in downtown Orlando, approximately one month ago. At the time he learned of the warrant, Mr. Barthel was in Mexico for work purposes and immediately made plans to travel back to Orlando to deal with the warrant. Mr. Barthel traveled back to Orlando on May 20 and turned himself into the Orange County Jail. He was released after posting a $1,000 bond, with conditions that he have no contact with the complaining witness. Mr. Barthel is an international performer who is required to travel throughout the United States and around the world to remain employed. His primary residence is the apartment complex in downtown Orlando where the alleged incident occurred Mr. Barthel has no prior criminal history anywhere in the world and is not a danger to others. He maintains his innocence and has retained undersigned counsel to assist him in this matter. He has every intention of appearing at all required court appearances related to these allegations. Since the initial filing of the Motion to Travel, undersigned counsel communicated with Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch, who indicated no objection to this motion. WHEREFORE, for the foregoing reasons, the Defendant respectfully requests this Honorable Court to enter an Order allowing him to travel out of the State of Florida and internationally.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ludwig Kaiser’s arrest continue to surface.