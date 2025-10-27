The information regarding tonight’s WWE Raw show continues to surface.

Heading into the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event red brand ‘go-home show’ this evening, which takes place at 8/7c on Netflix, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, we have learned what will be kicking things off.

According to one source, the current plan for tonight’s WWE Raw show in “The Golden State” is to have it open up with the first actual full length segment taking place inside the arena, with CM Punk and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso going face-to-face.

As noted, Punk and Uso are scheduled to talk live in the ring in their final verbal battle before their showdown inside the squared circle this Saturday for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonight’s WWE Raw will feature WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella going one-on-one against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day in women’s singles action, as well as Penta squaring off against Rusev in a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender match to determine the next challenger for reigning title-holder “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

Additionally, in the lone championship contest advertised for the program, from the WWE SmackDown women’s division, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will be on-hand to defend their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The bout has been confirmed as the main event for the show.

For those interested, you can also check out a detailed spoiler on a big return expected at WWE Raw tonight in Anaheim, CA., as well as a spoiler on the reason for WWE’s multiple cryptic vignettes, which will also likely be revealed during the show this evening.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw results coverage from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., and again this weekend for the best WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results on the web!