WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has revealed that he has signed a new deal with WWE following his departure from AEW earlier this year.

Roberts confirmed the news during a recent appearance on the Nick Club Wrestling Happy Hour with Nick Teodoro, revealing that he is already doing some work for WWE, although he did not elaborate on the nature of his new agreement.

“Staying busy,” Roberts said when asked what he has been up to lately. “Not with AEW anymore. I’ve re-signed with WWE, doing some stuff for them and just enjoying life.”

The announcement comes a few months after Roberts confirmed in July that his time with AEW had come to an end. The legendary performer had been associated with Tony Khan’s promotion on and off from 2019 through 2026, primarily working in a managerial role.

Roberts, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, has a lengthy history with the company dating back to his original run in the 1980s.