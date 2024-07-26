The card for AEW’s next Battle of the Belts special event is starting to take shape.

At the San Diego Comic Con this week, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan confirmed the addition of Willow Nightingale vs. Deonna Purrazzo for AEW Battle of the Belts XI.

It was not announced if the CMLL Women’s World Championship currently held by Nightingale would be on-the-line or not.

Also scheduled for the 7/27 show is “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Taya Valkyrie in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator, plus the Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, & Roderick Strong) will defend the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships against a team that will be decided at tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.