Another big-name sports star is set to be in attendance for WrestleMania weekend.

Tyrese Haliburton confirmed during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show that he will be in the building for WrestleMania 42, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this weekend.

“I will be,” Haliburton said when asked about attending the two-night premium live event.

“Super excited,” he added.

Safe to say, he’s looking forward to it.

During the conversation, the Indiana Pacers standout also shared one specific goal for the weekend, noting that he hopes to cross paths with Danhausen while he’s at the show.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.