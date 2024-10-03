Yet another new title tilt has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

During the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on October 2, a backstage segment was featured on the show that led to the addition of another new championship contest for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024.

Katsuyori Shibata challenged “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry for a shot at the TNT Championship at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 on October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.

After using his phone app to issue the challenge in English, the Japanese star was told by Perry that he would think about it, only for “The Scapegoat” to turn back around and sneak attack Shibata from behind. He laid Shibata out and informed him that his challenge has been accepted.

Previously announced for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024:

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Darby Allin vs. TBA (Open Challenge)

Make sure to join us here on 10/12 for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 results coverage from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA.