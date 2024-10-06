The lineup for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 continued to take shape this weekend.

During the October 5 episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin’s open challenge was answered by Brody King, as we recently reported.

Additionally, Private Party won a title eliminator bout, earning themselves a shot at AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks at the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for October 12.

Also scheduled for the 10/12 PPV at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA:

* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)

* Darby Allin vs. Brody King

* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)

* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)

* Pre-Show: Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title)