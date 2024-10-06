The lineup for AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 continued to take shape this weekend.
During the October 5 episode of AEW Collision, Darby Allin’s open challenge was answered by Brody King, as we recently reported.
Additionally, Private Party won a title eliminator bout, earning themselves a shot at AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks at the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for October 12.
Also scheduled for the 10/12 PPV at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA:
* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)
* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)
* Pre-Show: Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title)
EXCLUSIVE: #PrivateParty's @ZayKassidy & @Marq_Quen have a message for the #AEW World Tag Team Champion, #YoungBucks! pic.twitter.com/NRAtR8p37F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2024