Another championship bout appears to be set for AEW ALL IN 2024.

Following his victory over The Beast Mortos on the July 20 episode of AEW Collision at eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Darby Allin got on the microphone for a post-match promo.

During the promo, Darby sent a message to The Elite ahead of the big AEW Blood & Guts showdown against Team AEW, which he is part of, for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on July 24.

Additionally, Allin was critical of The Young Bucks never appearing on Collision before extending a challenge to “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry for a TNT Championship showdown at AEW ALL IN 2024.

AEW ALL IN 2024 is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25.