Las Vegas is another city being considered for the 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view location, according to Fightful Select.

As noted, it was reported earlier today that WWE is also considering Madison Square Garden in New York City for the biggest show of the summer. It’s also been reported that WWE has considered outdoor stadium settings in Phoenix, Arizona and Texas as possible locations.

It was reported earlier this week that SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 22.

Below is the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view events:

* May 16: WrestleMania Backlash from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* June 20: Money In the Bank from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* July 18: Extreme Rules from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* August 22: SummerSlam from location TBD

Stay tuned for updates on the SummerSlam location.

