There is said to be another COVID-19 breakout in WWE NXT right now.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that there will be some significant changes made to Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Some talent have been contacted and told to quarantine, while others have been pulled from the show altogether.

There was fear of another coronavirus breakout in NXT ever since a meeting/event that happened on Thursday of last week, which many WWE Performance Center trainees were required to attend. It was said that several people at the meeting were not taking the proper COVID-19 precautions, which led to numerous talent being pulled and others quarantined.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported on Twitter this afternoon that the outbreak is real as there have been “lots of positive tests” on the brand. No other details were provided.

There is no word yet on which wrestlers have been pulled from Wednesday’s show.

The following matches were previously announced for this week’s show but it’s interesting to note that when checking the individual WWE.com Superstar pages, the NXT home page, the WWE.com news page, and the WWE.com search function, there are no previews that are currently live for the Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff match, or for the Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Imperium match.

* Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin returns to the United States to confront NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar

* Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis

* LA Knight makes his NXT in-ring debut

Stay tuned for more on the possible COVID-19 outbreak in NXT and this week’s show.

