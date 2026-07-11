Sheamus’ WWE departure has drawn a public reaction from one of his longtime friends and fellow Irish stars.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Sheamus is officially done with WWE after sharing a farewell message on social media.

Reports surfaced on July 5 indicating that the former world champion would be leaving the company once his contract expired after opting against signing a restructured deal that reportedly included reduced pay.

With Sheamus now a free agent, there has been plenty of speculation about what could come next. While nothing has been announced regarding his future, promotions such as AEW, TNA, NJPW and various independent companies have all been mentioned as potential landing spots.

Following the news of Sheamus’ exit, WWE Superstar JD McDonagh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for his fellow Irishman.

“Until the next one, Sheamo,” McDonagh wrote. “Thanks for everything.”