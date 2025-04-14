Despite holding the WWE Women’s United States Championship, Chelsea Green currently isn’t slated to appear at WrestleMania 41.

When the match lineups for both nights of WWE’s biggest annual event were revealed, Green’s absence was a noticeable one. Sources have confirmed that, as of the end of last week, there were no plans in place for her to be involved in the show.

There had reportedly been some early discussions about possibly having Green serve as the host of WrestleMania 41, but by the weekend those ideas had not materialized into anything concrete.

WWE sources noted that once the final formatting of the show is locked in, there’s always a chance that a backstage segment or comedic skit could be added. However, in recent check-ins with those close to the situation, there was still no indication of her being added to the lineup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)