Another deadly attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia is raising additional security concerns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

On Wednesday evening, October 21, an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, left one person dead and eight others injured, according to the country’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The attack also caused material damage to the airport, with authorities assessing the extent of the destruction. Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that flights were diverted away from the facility following the incident.

The latest development comes amid escalating hostilities involving Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, which have carried out repeated attacks on airports and other critical infrastructure throughout Saudi Arabia.

Although the Houthis have been responsible for previous attacks in the region, responsibility for Wednesday’s incident has not been officially established.

The attack follows another deadly incident earlier Wednesday involving an oil facility operated by Saudi Aramco. Debris from an intercepted drone reportedly killed two people and injured two others at the Shaybah oil field.

These developments come on the same day that the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency government personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia due to deteriorating security conditions.

The growing instability has raised questions about WWE’s ability to proceed with Crown Jewel as scheduled on November 7 in Riyadh.

King Fahd International Airport is located in Dammam, separate from Riyadh, where Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place. However, the repeated attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure have created significant travel disruptions, potentially complicating international transportation arrangements for WWE personnel and production operations.

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has also been targeted by multiple attacks in recent weeks, resulting in casualties, temporary closures and disruptions to commercial flights.

Despite the escalating situation, WWE has not publicly announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

The premium live event remains advertised for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of this writing, WWE continues to advertise Crown Jewel for November 7 in Riyadh. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.