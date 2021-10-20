Several new happenings have been added to the card for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event.

WWE has announced that a third “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” stipulation will be added to the show, for the match between Imperium and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK. The wheel will be spun next week for that match, and for Mandy Rose vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

WWE has also announced that Solo Sikoa will make his debut at Halloween Havoc. The first “coming soon” teaser vignette aired for Sikoa last week, and then a new vignette for his debut aired tonight. Billed as a Street Champion of The Island, Sikoa is the younger brother to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and the younger son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He was signed by WWE as a part of the August Performance Center Class and was previously known as Joseph “Sefa” Fatu. Solo began training at his father’s KnokX Pro Wrestling promotion in California back in 2018, and has worked for multiple indie promotions since then. He used “The Problem” as his nickname before signing with WWE. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound wrestler also played college football.

There is no word on who Solo will debut against next week.

A Haunted House segment will also be featured on Halloween Havoc next week. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode saw Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis begin a new feud with NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Dexter Lumis, with Gargano planning to challenge for the title soon. An in-ring segment saw Gargano and Lumis clear the ring, while Hayes left his title belt behind. Hayes and Trick later went looking for the belt, but instead they found an invitation, apparently drawn by Lumis, to show up to a Haunted House next week to try and find the title. The 2020 Halloween Havoc special saw Lumis defeat Cameron Grimes in a cinematic-style Haunted House of Terror match.

Finally, WWE has announced LA Knight as the official Halloween Havoc host. After a social media back & forth between the two, tonight’s NXT 2.0 go-home episode saw Knight defeat Grayson Waller to earn the title of Halloween Havoc host. Last year’s Halloween Havoc special was hosted by Shotzi Blackheart.

The NXT Halloween Havoc special will take place next Tuesday night from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s NXT:

Halloween Havoc Host: LA Knight

Halloween Havoc Special Guest: Chucky

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed next week.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter (c)

Wheel stipulation to be revealed next week.

Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)

The debut or return of a new mysterious Superstar

The debut of Solo Sikoa

Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis have invited NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams to a Haunted House to get Hayes’ missing title belt back

