The trial of former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan aka Alberto El Patron) in San Antonio, Texas has been postponed until Monday, August 2.

Alberto’s trial on one count of aggravated kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault was scheduled to begin this past Monday, but PWInsider reports that it has been pushed back for an unknown reason. The trial was originally scheduled to take place in January of this year.

Alberto is facing life in prison if he is found guilty of the charges.

Alberto was indicted last October following an incident with a woman he was involved with at one point. He appeared in court back on the morning of January 25, but a last minute decision was made then to push the trial back until this past Monday. There is no word yet on the reason for the delays, but they could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as has been the case with many court delays in the last year.

Del Rio was first arrested in May 2020 after the victim went to police to report the assault. He allegedly became angry with the woman and accused her of infidelity, and then proceeded to physically assault her. He was then indicted in October. The victim also alleged that Alberto “slapped her across the head” several times and “forced her to wear a dress and dance for him” when she did not admit to the infidelity. He then allegedly told the victim not to cry, because if she did, then he threatened to “take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.” Alberto is also accused of tying the woman’s hands with boxing straps, putting a sock in her mouth and sexually assaulting her for several hours, using various objects.

Alberto was released back in May 2020 after posting a $50,000 bond. In the state of Texas, a conviction for aggravated kidnapping, if punishable in the first degree, could lead to a jail sentence ranging from 5-99 years or life imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. However, if the accused is convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the second degree, they could face anywhere from 2-20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.

The victim issued a social media apology to Alberto’s family back in November. The woman apologized to Del Rio and his family for putting them through such heartache, and Alberto’s brother responded with allegations that the charges were false.

