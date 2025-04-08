The recent SmackDown exchange between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton turned heads—and not just among fans. New backstage reports have shed light on the fiery promo, which apparently went off the rails and left WWE staff scrambling.

According to multiple sources, the promo deviated from the original script when Charlotte Flair took the first unscripted jab. Referring to herself as the “nepo queen,” Flair’s remark didn’t raise many eyebrows on its own. However, the mood reportedly shifted when she began imitating Stratton’s voice—a moment several backstage felt crossed a line.

The impersonation prompted Stratton to respond with unsanctioned comments of her own, including pointed references to Charlotte’s personal life and marriage. Neither of these retorts, including a quip involving Ludwig Kaiser, had been previously approved.

Charlotte’s direct engagement with the live audience’s boos was also not in the script, though this kind of spontaneous crowd interaction was described as fairly typical and not likely to stir any internal trouble.

Following the segment, digital production teams were given clear instructions to cut out both Flair’s impersonation and Stratton’s personal remarks from the YouTube version of the segment. Backstage reactions ranged from mild confusion over Charlotte’s impression to genuine surprise as the promo veered into unexpectedly personal territory.

The fallout reportedly included some heat directed at both performers, with the segment described internally as a “wreck.” Despite the tensions, there were no lingering backstage issues once the dust settled. Interestingly, many within WWE’s Raw roster saw the humor in the situation—particularly in how Ludwig Kaiser took the unexpected shoutout in stride, earning laughs for being a good sport.

(H/T: Fightful Select)