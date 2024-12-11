Another update has surfaced regarding WWE’s plans to bring back the legendary old-school Winged Eagle Championship title belt following a video tease for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event released on Wednesday with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Cody Rhodes (Watch Video Here).

On December 11, WWE shared a video where Triple H presented Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a gift ahead of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. In the clip, Triple H highlighted the event’s old-school vibe and revealed that the gift, housed in a title belt case, was meant for “one night only.” When Rhodes opened the case, he smiled and took it away, prompting fans to speculate that the iconic WWE Winged Eagle Title might be inside.

There have been internal discussions about bringing back the Winged Eagle Title, with Cody Rhodes being a major advocate for its return. Since rejoining WWE in 2022, Rhodes has expressed his desire to revive the classic title. In September 2024, he confirmed that he was actively working on the idea.

Several WWE talents have supported the idea of reintroducing classic championship designs, with Cody Rhodes leading the charge. This sentiment contributed to the revamped, more traditional look of the WWE Tag Team Titles. WWE even conducted a photoshoot featuring classic titles several years ago.

The current designs of the World and Tag Team Titles on Raw are inspired by the “Big Gold Belt,” incorporating WWE branding—a priority for the company. WWE has found success in leveraging these titles for branding purposes, particularly by featuring them in the hands of celebrities and athletes.

The WWE Winged Eagle Title originally debuted in 1988 and remained in use until 1998, when it was replaced during the rise of the Attitude Era.

