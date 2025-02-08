A total of ten WWE releases have been confirmed, and some additional details have surfaced regarding the situation.

For those inquiring about Karl Anderson, he remains sidelined with an injury and is expected to be out for a minimum of 3-6 months before receiving medical clearance. WWE rarely releases injured talent, making this move highly unusual. However, sources indicate that Anderson is maintaining a positive outlook despite the circumstances.

Blair Davenport’s status has been a topic of discussion, especially following reports suggesting she was slated for an increased role. There were inquiries made by sources about her creative plans in November, December, and early January, however those sources were consistently informed that she was not being actively discussed. It wasn’t until around the Royal Rumble, when she was seen conversing with Piper Niven in the background, that any direction was provided. More recently, she was brought to TV and pitched as a potential member of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven’s faction, with a secret service-inspired outfit even being prepared. However, the plan was ultimately delayed.

Giovanni Vinci was once highly regarded within WWE, particularly when his vignettes were being produced last year. However, that momentum did not translate to television, and sources suggest that officials had already decided he would not be retained, leading to his gradual demotion.

As for Alba Fyre, there has been no confirmation from within WWE regarding her release—only Isla Dawn’s departure has been mentioned. One talent claimed that Isla Dawn was present at TV last night, though this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, those close to AOP and Paul Ellering believe the group will continue competing despite recent developments.

Within NXT, sources indicate that the releases may be connected to a new wave of call-ups set to join the main roster in 2025.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding the WWE releases of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Isla Dawn, Giovanni Vinci, Sonya Deville, Blair Davenport, Cedric Alexander, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)