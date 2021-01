Thursday’s new episode of WWE Total Bellas drew 381,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #44 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This would be down from last week’s Total Bellas episode, which drew 426,000 viewers and ranked #53 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 6 Ratings & Viewership Tracker with Totals:

Episode 1: 416,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (season premiere)

Episode 2: 257,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: 299,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: 219,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 305,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: 426,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: 381,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8:

Season 5 Viewership Total: 5.589 million viewers

Season 5 Average: 508,090 viewers per episode (11 episodes)

Season 4 Viewership Total: 4.360 million viewers

Season 4 Average: 436,000 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 3 Viewership Total: 6.342 million viewers

Season 3 Average: 634,200 viewers per episode (10 episodes)

Season 2 Viewership Total: 4.702 million viewers

Season 2 Average: 587,750 viewers per episode (8 episodes)

Season 1 Viewership Total: 3.842 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 640,000 viewers per episode (6 episodes)

