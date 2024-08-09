Kristen Altman, who served as Vice President of Talent Relations Operations for WWE, was let go from the company on Monday according to PW Insider.

Altman began her career with WWE in 2008, starting as a receptionist at Titan Tower. She gradually advanced within the Talent Relations department, first stepping into the role of Talent Relations Coordinator and later becoming the Manager of Talent Relations and Developmental in June 2012. By February 2015, she had ascended to the position of Senior Manager.

In 2021, Altman was promoted to Vice President of the department and later took on the title of VP of Talent Relations Operations in August 2022.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Altman was responsible for overseeing WWE’s Talent Wellness Program. Her duties included coordinating medical examinations, drug testing, semi-annual blood work, physical exams, cardio evaluations, ImPACT testing, and making medical referrals. She also managed background checks for new hires, organized pre-contract medical screenings, assisted with independent contractor agreements, and helped with relocation processes. Additionally, she was involved in recruiting potential WWE Superstars and Divas both domestically and internationally, organizing tryout camps, booking extra talent for TV events, and meeting specific talent needs on short notice.