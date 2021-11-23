Another fan was ejected during last night’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As noted, a fan attacked Seth Rollins last night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for the latest update on the man, along with WWE’s statement.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT noted that another fan was ejected after apparently talking smack to various Superstars during the 7-on-7 Lumberjack dark main event that featured Superstars from both brands, including SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus, among others. While it wasn’t clear what was said, Montez Ford waved off the fan at one point, but MVP and Sami Zayn got involved and weren’t having any of it.

Below are a few tweets from the dark main event:

More weirdness from the crowd as the guy in blue gets ejected. No idea what was said, but Montez Ford waved him off with both MVP and Sami Zayn getting animated. pic.twitter.com/t3slCIs4ul — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

7-on-7 lumberjack match for the #WWERaw dark match. Jeff Hardy was like 2 minutes late out to make the babyface save and Randy Orton met him half way up the ramp like ‘where the hell were you?!’ 😂 Big pop. pic.twitter.com/FugU6Af4Bu — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

Kevin Owens spent half the dark match standing on the apron doing the “we the one” hand signal with The Usos 😂 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

