Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair and Tatum Paxley are set to join forces at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event.

The special takes place on Sunday, September 6, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and a six-woman tag team match was added to the lineup during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bliss, Flair and Paxley will team against Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin.

Paxley recently made the move to WWE’s main roster, appearing on SmackDown earlier this month. She made her SmackDown in-ring debut on the August 28 episode, picking up a victory over Michin.

The six-woman tag gives Paxley another significant opportunity early in her main roster run, this time alongside former women’s champions Bliss and Flair.

Four matches are now advertised for Sunday Night’s Main Event. Cody Rhodes will battle Randy Orton in Rhodes’ hometown of Atlanta, while Oba Femi will collide with Bron Breakker.

The show will also feature Lil Yachty stepping into the ring against Baron Corbin in a Five-Minute Challenge. If Yachty can last the full five minutes against Corbin, Trick Williams will earn a shot at the United States Championship.

The updated lineup is as follows:

* Oba Femi vs. Bron Breakker

* Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

* Lil Yachty vs. Baron Corbin (Five-Minute Challenge)

* Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair & Tatum Paxley vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab & Michin

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage from Atlanta, GA.