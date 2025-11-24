WWE has announced the addition of another big match for tonight’s installment of WWE Monday Night Raw this evening on Netflix.

The company updated the WWE Raw preview on their official website on Monday afternoon, where it was announced that WWE Hall Of Fame Legend Rey Mysterio will be squaring off against JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day in one-on-one action.

Also advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City are two more tournament bouts in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, the bracket designed to determine John Cena’s opponent for his official retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, as Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa vs. Penta are both scheduled for the show.

Additionally, the red brand will host a Men’s WarGames Advantage match, giving one team a crucial upper hand heading into the double-cage environment at Saturday’s Men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Kicking off tonight’s show will be “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, who will open the program after returning last week opposite Brock Lesnar on competing teams at Saturday’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series.

Finally, Becky Lynch has been announced for the show this evening, as she will address her actions from Friday’s SmackDown, which saw her attack AJ Lee and join the Women’s WarGames team consisting of The Kabuki Warriors, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

