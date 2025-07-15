Another new segment has been announced for the post-AEW All In: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Tuesday for a second time to make another announcement regarding an addition to the lineup for the July 16 show, which emanates from Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

“After her win vs TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in a bout between all-time greats, AEW Women’s World Champion ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm makes her victory speech TOMORROW,” wrote the AEW President via X.

Earlier today, Khan took to X to announce a featured trios bout for the 7/15 AEW on TBS and HBO Max show from “The Second City,” as new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs will collide with The Death Riders trio of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

