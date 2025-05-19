The WWE NXT talent call-ups continue.

Ahead of tonight’s live episode of WWE Raw from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, WWE has confirmed another former NXT world champion has been called up to the WWE main roster.

Moving from NXT to the Raw brand, as made official by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a special digital exclusive segment that was released via WWE’s X account just before tonight’s WWE Raw goes live on Netflix, is former NXT Women’s World Champion Roxanne Perez.

Perez has been working on Raw for a few weeks now, but the news was just made official this evening.

