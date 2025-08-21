Olympic rugby standout Ilona Maher recently revealed that she’s been approached about a possible pro wrestling career.

Maher, who represented Team USA in both the 2020 and 2024 Olympics and helped secure a bronze medal this year, discussed the topic during a new interview with BBC Sport.

“I’ve been approached before. I don’t know if I would,” Maher said when asked about WWE. “I haven’t thought about it. I should — great money in it. Great money in it.”

With over five million Instagram followers, three million on TikTok, and a recent ESPY Award win for Best Breakthrough Athlete, Maher is already a mainstream name. She noted that while she sees herself as a rugby player first, she’s open to future opportunities in entertainment, including Hollywood.

WWE has shown increased interest in Olympians in recent years, most recently signing 2020 gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele (Tamyra Mensah-Stock), who now competes in NXT.