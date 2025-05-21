A top women’s wrestling star in AEW has signed on the dotted line for a new contract with the company.

Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated spoke with Willow Nightingale this week, and the former TBS Champion confirmed that she has indeed signed a new AEW contract.

“That is true, yes,” Nightingale told Alba when asked about rumors of signing a new deal to remain with AEW. “I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish.”

Nightingale continued, “But also, I’m just really excited to be a part of something when it’s fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we’re past the years of finding our footing, but to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I’m excited to continue, to take part in that.”

Willow Nightingale is scheduled to take part in the Anarchy in the Arena match at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 pay-per-view this Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here on 5/25 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 results coverage.